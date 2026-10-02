DUBAI: Saudi Arabia won gold in the team show jumping event at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The victory by Ramzy Al-Dahami, Khaled Al-Mubti, Abdul Rahman Alrajhi and Saad Al-Ajmi on Thursday secured the Kingdom’s first gold medal of the tournament. Saudi athletes have now won 12 medals at Nagoya 2026, including bronze in esports, athletics, jiu-jitsu and karate, silver in esports and karate, and the gold in show jumping. The Games, which began on Sept. 19, will conclude with the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Originally published by Arab News