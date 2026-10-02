ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned an attack on a power distribution station serving the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah, calling it a grave provocation and urging an immediate end to actions threatening regional security.

The Saudi-led coalition said a drone struck the Taibah power distribution station on Sept. 29, disabling one transformer without affecting the wider electricity grid. It said examination of drone debris established Houthi responsibility. The Iran-aligned Houthis that control Sanaa and much of Yemen’s Red Sea coast denied involvement.

The incident comes amid renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia and closer defense cooperation between Riyadh, Islamabad and Ankara. Their Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, signed in August, treats an armed attack on any of the three countries as an attack on all.

“This reprehensible attack against civilian infrastructure supplying electricity to the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque is a grave provocation and a matter of deep concern and anguish for millions of Muslims worldwide,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

“We call for an immediate and unconditional end of such reckless actions that also constitute a grave threat to regional peace and security.”

The ministry said the sanctity of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah and the safety of worshippers and pilgrims must be respected under all circumstances.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, saying Islamabad stood with the Kingdom in protecting its people, safeguarding the holy mosques and ensuring pilgrims’ safety.

The coalition’s account did not report damage to the Prophet’s Mosque or casualties from the attack. Spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition would continue taking measures to deter the Houthis and protect the holy sites and their visitors.

The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Turkiye also condemned the attack. The Gulf Cooperation Council described the targeting of infrastructure serving the mosque as a serious escalation and reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia.

Late Thursday, Yemen’s government-aligned military said it had struck Houthi targets in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz. Its claims about the targets and scale of the operations have not been independently verified.

Pakistan’s military spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said Thursday that Islamabad’s commitment to Saudi security and the holy mosques was “absolute,” but declined to disclose operational arrangements under the defense alliance or clarify whether additional Pakistani troops had been deployed.