ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s child-rights commission has opposed a blanket social media ban for under-16s in a court submission seen by Arab News on Friday, urging enforceable safeguards against exploitation and addictive features while preserving children’s access to education and information.

The National Commission on the Rights of Child submitted its recommendations to the Islamabad High Court in response to an earlier petition seeking restrictions on younger users. The commission supports measures to protect children online but argues that excluding them from platforms would not address the causes of abuse.

Its intervention adds to a debate in Pakistan over whether age restrictions can protect children from grooming, cyberbullying and harmful content. Calls for an under-16 ban have reached Parliament and a provincial assembly, while the commission advocates protections tailored to children’s ages and the risks they face.

“The NCRC does not recommend an absolute, undifferentiated prohibition on social-media access for all persons below sixteen years of age,” the commission said in its report.

“Instead, social media regulation should be calibrated according to age and risk, supported by mandatory safeguards and effective enforcement.”

The commission, an independent statutory body advising the government on children’s rights, said a blanket age restriction would not remove harmful content, prevent adults from offending or protect children accessing platforms through borrowed or false accounts.

It also warned that prohibitions could push children toward less-regulated, higher-risk online spaces without equipping them to recognize and respond to harm.

The recommendations call for binding obligations on technology companies, including private accounts by default, stronger parental controls and restrictions on unsolicited contact between unknown adults and children.

Platforms should disable or restrict features such as infinite scrolling, autoplay and algorithms designed to maximize engagement on minors’ accounts, the commission said. It also recommended limits on screen time and inappropriate advertising directed at children.

Companies should promptly remove child sexual abuse material and content used for grooming, while providing accessible reporting and blocking tools for children and parents.

The submission does not itself establish new restrictions or amount to a court ruling.

BAN PROPOSALS AND ENFORCEMENT GAPS

Pakistan’s Senate records show that a Social Media (Age-Restricted Users) Bill introduced in July 2025 was withdrawn by its sponsors the following month.

In July this year, Punjab Assembly member Sara Ahmed submitted a resolution urging federal restrictions on social media accounts for under-16s, alongside age verification and parental supervision. A provincial resolution would not itself create a nationwide ban.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has separately told the Islamabad High Court that it lacks legal authority to impose mandatory age verification or prohibit social media use by under-16s, according to reporting on its court response.

The commission recommended privacy-preserving age checks, stronger enforcement of platforms’ existing minimum-age rules and parental-consent arrangements, rather than a uniform prohibition.

It also urged amendments to Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act to address gaps involving online child exploitation, livestreamed abuse and artificial intelligence-generated sexual abuse material. More trained investigators and confidential, child-friendly reporting mechanisms were needed, it said.

The debate mirrors international efforts to regulate children’s online access. Australia has required covered social media platforms to take reasonable steps to prevent under-16s from holding accounts since Dec. 10, 2025.

Pakistan’s commission cautioned against importing foreign approaches without considering differences in digital literacy, infrastructure, data protection and enforcement capacity.

“The State’s responsibility is to ensure that children are protected from digital harm while preserving their rights and legitimate participation in the digital environment,” it said.