Stockholm: World and Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis said on Friday he would skip the indoor athletics season, including the 2027 European championships in Valencia, to rest and prepare for the outdoor season. “I’m making this decision to give my body the recovery and preparation it needs, so that I can perform at my best when I return to competition,” the 26-year-old US-born Swede said in a statement. “My focus will be on training well and getting ready for the 2027 outdoor season, which runs from the beginning of May until the World Championships in mid-September,” he added. After withdrawing from the Brussels Diamond League finals as a precaution due to recurring tightness in his leg, Mondo won the Ultimate Championship in Budapest on September 11 with a mark of 6.20 metres. The two-time Olympic and three-time outdoor world champion improved his own world record earlier this season to 6.31m. “I’ve had a fantastic season this year,” he said. “I love pole vaulting and want to keep challenging myself to reach even greater heights, but it’s also been a season with an overly demanding competition schedule during the summer. “I had far too much going on last year and not enough time to prepare for the intense competition schedule.” po/jll/pi

Originally published by Arab News