London: The English Football Association said on Friday that an independent commission’s findings that Manchester City had broken financial rules had “implications for the integrity of the game”. The national governing body said in a statement that it was “carefully considering the decision and its implications” and would take action where appropriate. “As proceedings between the Premier League and Manchester City Football Club remain ongoing, we do not intend to comment further at this stage,” the FA added. “We will, however, continue to monitor developments closely.”

Originally published by Arab News