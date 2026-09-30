DUBAI: The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organizations worldwide, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the founder and organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, today announced a major deal for the FIA World Endurance Championship, securing another decade of growth. The landmark agreement, which comes during a period of unprecedented growth for the championship, will ensure a common ambition to expand the partnership and drive its commercial success. It will run from the end of 2027, when the existing agreement expires, to the end of 2037. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, said: “This is not simply an agreement; it is a vital step forward for racing that will secure the future of the FIA World Endurance Championship for years to come. “This is a deal built for the future, a deal of the century, one that strengthens the collaboration between the FIA and ACO, a relationship that dates back over 120 years, and sets the championship up for a decade of record growth that will deliver real benefits to fans, drivers, teams and manufacturers. “It has been an honor to play a part in the collaboration that has helped usher in this golden age of endurance racing. I look forward to continuing our work alongside President Pierre Fillon and his team as we build on this momentum and shape an even stronger future.” Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, said: “We are delighted to see the agreement between the FIA and the ACO extended, reinforcing the strong and longstanding relationship that has been at the heart of the FIA World Endurance Championship since its creation in 2012. This partnership has been built on trust, shared ambition and a common commitment to the development of endurance racing.” Under the extended partnership agreement, all regulatory processes will be overseen by FIA Working Groups, the FIA Endurance Commission, and will require the final approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council. The FIA and ACO will also oversee the homologation of all cars competing in the Hypercar class. The renewed partnership will also deliver significantly increased branding for the FIA. This includes enhanced branding prominently displayed across key areas including parc ferme, the podium and the safety cars, as well as across broadcast coverage. With an expanding fanbase, a wider pool of competitors and a global calendar of events, the championship is today stronger than ever. Since its inception in 2012, it has set the global standard for long-distance circuit racing. Following the introduction of the Hypercar regulations in 2021, interest in the championship from motorsport fans and from the automotive world has surged. FIA WEC’s trackside audience has grown 8 percent so far in 2026, with millions of fans following the championship globally. The fanbase for the championship is also evolving. This year, 44 percent of attendees are aged 34 or younger, while 40 percent are attending an FIA WEC event for the first time. The championship has secured the long-term loyalty of its existing fanbase, while building the next generation of endurance racing fans. Eight of the world’s leading auto-manufacturers now compete in Hypercar, the top category of FIA WEC. Following the addition of the LMGT3 class in 2024, the championship now counts no fewer than 14 marques in total on the starting grid. Two more giants of the automotive industry — Ford and McLaren — are set to join the Hypercar ranks in 2027. Alberto Villarreal, general manager at the FIA, said: “The FIA World Endurance Championship is stronger and more popular than it has ever been before, with a growing and evolving fanbase, and an impressive roster of top-tier global auto-manufacturers. “The agreement announced today underlines the investment in the championship from both the FIA and the ACO, and our commitment to continue bringing the sport to new audiences. It is a pivotal moment in the history of FIA WEC, and provides the foundation and stability needed for the championship’s ongoing success.” Meanwhile Frederic Lequien, CEO of the Le Mans Endurance Management, the promoter for the FIA World Endurance Championship, said: “This agreement comes at an exciting time for the FIA World Endurance Championship. The championship is experiencing exceptional momentum, with growing engagement from manufacturers, teams, partners, media and fans around the world.

Originally published by Arab News