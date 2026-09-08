DUBAI: Dubai Basketball have reached an agreement with Thomas Walkup on a multi-year deal, bringing to the UAE one of Europe’s premier defensive guards ahead of the 2026/27 season.The 33-year-old Greek international joins from Olympiacos, where he spent five successful seasons. Standing at 1.93 meters, Walkup arrives fresh off a EuroLeague title-winning campaign, adding championship experience and defensive excellence to Dubai’s roster.Dubai Basketball have great respect for Olympiacos and hope the agreement will contribute to building a positive and lasting relationship between the two clubs. Both organizations are also committed to working together to support the continued development and growth of the EuroLeague, while contributing to the expansion of its new franchise model.Dejan Kamenjasevic, president of Dubai Basketball, said recently: “Thomas is a very important signing for Dubai Basketball and another step forward in the direction we want to take as a club. “His understanding of the game, competitiveness and ability to make the players around him better will be extremely valuable for our team. “I would also like to personally thank the management of Olympiacos for the way the discussions were handled and for helping us reach an agreement that allows Thomas to begin this new chapter with Dubai Basketball.”Champion and defensive leaderWalkup arrives in Dubai following a championship-winning season with Olympiacos, helping the Greek side lift the 2025/26 EuroLeague title after defeating Real Madrid in Athens. Across 37 EuroLeague appearances last season, he averaged 5.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game, highlighting his ability to control the game.Over 277 EuroLeague games, Walkup has built a reputation as one of the competition's most influential defensive guards. Named the EuroLeague Best Defender in 2024 and the league’s steals leader in 2022/23, his leadership, basketball IQ and relentless defensive presence have been instrumental in Olympiacos’ sustained success at the highest level.Journey from NBA to EuropeWalkup began his basketball journey in the US, playing collegiate basketball before earning opportunities with the Golden State Warriors during the 2016 NBA Summer League and later signing with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2016/17 season. Although his NBA experience was brief, it marked the beginning of a professional career that would see him become one of Europe’s most respected guards.Walkup began his pro career in Germany with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg. He quickly established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s standout performers, earning All-German BBL First Team honors in 2018.He then joined Lithuanian powerhouse Zalgiris Kaunas, where he further enhanced his reputation as an elite defender, winning the Lithuanian League Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.His performances earned him a move to Olympiacos in 2021, where he became a fan favorite and team leader, helping guide the club to four Greek championships and ultimately the 2025/26 EuroLeague championship.Built to winWalkup’s arrival adds another proven winner to Dubai Basketball’s ambitious project. His experience competing at the highest level, coupled with his reputation as one of Europe’s finest perimeter defenders, strengthens a roster built to challenge for honors in both the EuroLeague and ABA League.As reigning ABA League champions, Dubai Basketball enter the 2026/27 season determined to build on their historic success.

Originally published by Arab News