DUBAI: Andrej Kuprejev owes his children a debt of gratitude for the success of his business. Today, his Dubai-based martial arts and holistic education network GMNSM is bringing a unique approach to children’s sports in the region by prioritizing character development, motivation and a lifelong appreciation for physical activity over performance alone. . He wanted the best for his own kids, not to mention others. GMNSM is a child-focused sports and development concept that uses activities such as jiu-jitsu, judo, gymnastics and boxing to build character, confidence and soft skills, rather than focusing solely on athletic performance. Its approach centres on helping children develop at their own pace, fostering a lasting interest in physical activity while creating a supportive community for children and their families through camps and joint activities. “When it comes to sports, the focus is mainly on performance. Coaches usually concentrate on children who are the most talented from the beginning and try to develop them as athletes. “As a result, other children who do not show great abilities from the start lose motivation. They may quit sports not only when they are young but also avoid physical activity later in life because they were pushed too hard, lacked attention or did not receive enough motivation. They lose the value of health and sport,” said the 34-year-old Lithuania-born Kuprejev. “We understand that if children continue training because of their interest, the community and their interaction with coaches and mentors, they will stay involved for longer,” he said. Kuprejev said another element that allows him to build more comprehensive programs is his experience as a father. “It helps me a lot because I can see my children's needs in everyday life. I think the two experiences complement each other. We try to develop the product jointly because I can test things at home and see what my children like and how they respond. We can then implement those insights into our programmes,” he said. Before founding GMNSM, he built his career around sports, beginning with judo at the age of 12 before transitioning to jiu-jitsu at 20. He spent years training and competing before moving into coaching, where he gained firsthand insight into the challenges children faced in traditional sports environments. Having also briefly worked at a bank, he recognised that a conventional career was not for him and maintained a long-standing ambition to build his own business. Established in 2022, GMNSM has now grown into a network of 11 academies across the UAE, Qatar and Cyprus. Alongside the training program, Kuprejev said GMNSM aims to develop children's soft skills which is what differentiates them from competing gyms and training centers. “We also have a comprehensive gamification system with special incentives to motivate children.I think these elements underpinning the sports programmes are what differentiate us from others. We sit somewhere between a school, an after-school activity and a sports club,” he said. “For us, sport is simply one of the tools for developing children’s character and personalities,” said the founder. In September, GMNSM announced it had raised $2m in funding from investment firm VEYRA Capital - whose portfolio includes companies Dwelly, ZINIT and DVC - as well as a private investor. The investment will support the company’s first academy in Riyadh and the launch of its first European location in Monaco, supporting its plans to expand the Dubai-developed model to international markets. Kuprejev said GMNSM is expanding to Saudi Arabia and that market is a priority for his brand. “We are very aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. The work being done to support children and future generations is very similar to what we do.I think it is a good match for us and for Saudi Arabia as a country, and I believe it will be very successful,” he explained.

Originally published by Arab News