RIYADH: Mexican boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and French-Cameroonian fighter Christian Mbilli are preparing for a major showdown in Riyadh on Saturday, Oct. 31, as the Kingdom hosts “Mexico vs. The World,” bringing together established champions and rising talents from across the international boxing scene. The event, taking place at The Venue as part of the seventh edition of Riyadh Season, will see Alvarez face Mbilli for the World Boxing Council super middleweight title, with an international undercard featuring fighters from Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Kazakhstan. Speaking to Arab News ahead of the fight, Alvarez reflected on Mexico’s long boxing tradition and the generations of fighters who have helped establish the country as one of the sport's leading nations. “We have a lot of legends in Mexico, a lot of good fighters, and others who are coming out right now,” he said. “We have a lot of talent in Mexico for boxing and for other things too. But for boxing, talking about boxing, yeah, we have a lot of history.” The Mexican champion also expressed appreciation for his supporters in Saudi Arabia, encouraging them to attend Saturday’s event. “I just want to thank them for all the support they bring me, and I hope they come and see the fight because it's a very good fight,” he said. For Mbilli, the opportunity to face Alvarez on one of Riyadh Season's biggest boxing stages carries personal significance. “My dream was to fight in Riyadh Season, and right now, my dream is coming true. And I’m very happy to be here,” he told Arab News. Known for his aggressive fighting style, Mbilli promised fans a combination of relentless pressure and technical ability. “I’m gonna show that I can put pressure, but I can be very technical too,” he said. “But I cannot change my style. I will be very aggressive. I will put on an amazing show, like every fight.” Beyond the headline contest, the event offers opportunities for younger fighters seeking to establish themselves internationally, including Saudi boxer Sultan Al-Mohammed. For Al-Mohammed, competing against a Mexican opponent, Erick Villegas, in front of a home crowd represents more than another professional appearance. “It means a lot to me. It’s a huge opportunity, and God willing, I will make the most of it and deliver a historic performance,” he told Arab News. The Saudi fighter said he hoped his appearance would encourage young people across the Kingdom to pursue boxing. “I want anyone who watches me and practices boxing to say, ‘I want to be like Sultan,’” he said. “What matters most to me is that I want people to be proud of me.” His ambitions reflect the growing opportunities for Saudi athletes as the Kingdom continues to host major international sporting competitions. Kazakhstan’s Bek Nurmaganbet, who will face Mexico’s Marcos Vazquez, was equally enthusiastic about the scale of the event, although he was reluctant to reveal his strategy. “This event, for boxing, world boxing, this is very good,” he said. “It’s a big show.” Asked about his plans for the fight, Nurmaganbet laughed before replying: “I have a plan, but this is secret.” Mexico’s Brayan Leon, who will face Cuba’s Hector Aguirre, described Saturday’s contest as an important step in his professional career. “For me, this fight represents a great opportunity because I’m facing an opponent who is undefeated, just like me,” he told Arab News. “It’s another step forward in my career.” Leon, who is making his second appearance in Saudi Arabia, also praised the organization of the event. “Everything is very well organized. I’m very happy to be back here for the second time, participating in a major event like ‘Mexico vs. The World.’” Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi, meanwhile, is preparing to face Mexico's Raymundo Rojas in a super featherweight contest. “My opponent is a very aggressive fighter, so I want to use my technique and skills to come out on top in every situation,” Tsutsumi told Arab News. The Japanese boxer said he hoped to return to the Kingdom in an even bigger role. “I want to become a boxer who can headline a major boxing event in Saudi Arabia.” The card also features Mexico’s Jaime Munguia against Russia’s Nikita Zon, Rafael Espinoza against Nicaragua’s Ricardo Blandon, and David Picasso against the Philippines’ Carl Martin. The fighters’ arrival in Riyadh has been accompanied by a series of fight-week activities, including media appearances and official photo sessions. The ceremonial weigh-in and face-offs are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, at Square 2 in Boulevard City, ahead of Saturday’s fights. The event will be broadcast internationally on DAZN, giving fighters from different backgrounds an opportunity to compete before a global audience. For the competitors, Saturday represents different ambitions: Alvarez is seeking to reclaim a world championship, Mbilli is looking to defend his title against one of boxing’s biggest names, and emerging fighters are hoping to establish themselves on the international stage. For Al-Mohammed, however, the goal remains personal. “I want them to watch me and feel proud of me,” he said of young Saudi boxing fans. “And I hope they aspire to be like me, always striving to reach the top, God willing.”

Originally published by Arab News