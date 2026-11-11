CAIRO: A week ago, a football match took place whose long-term significance may end up being of far bigger consequence than the immediate result. To much less fanfare than is reserved for the senior event, Egypt beat the UAE 3-1 at Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha to win the U-17 Arabian Gulf Cup. The 2026 event was the first to be played under the rebranded banner of GGF U-17 Gulf Cup and, far more significantly, the first to have participants from outside the eight traditional members of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait and Yemen. China was the other invited team. This tournament serves as important preparation for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup, also taking place in Qatar from Nov. 19 to Dec. 13. The Egyptian national team will play the first match against Greece in Group A. For Egypt’s youngsters, it was an entry into the history books. Khaled Abu Al-Rakab scored their opener from a cross by Ahmed Safwat in the 19th minute, but at the stroke of half-time Butti Al-Junaidi equalized for the UAE from a penalty spot. Egypt wrapped up the match and the title with goals by Mohamed Attia in the 67th minute and Khaled Mousa in the 81st. Coached by Hussein Abdel Latif, the win was the sixth consecutive victory during the tournament. The Pharaohs secured top spot in Group B wins over Saudi Arabia (5-0), Kuwait (3-0) and Yemen (5-1) before beating Iraq 5-0 in the last group match. In the semi-final, Egypt defeated China 4-0, then won the final. Former Egyptian Minister of Sports Taher Abou-Zeid told Arab News that the victory was the result of hard work and dedication, noting that the players delivered a strong performance under the leadership of Abdel Latif. He added that this generation represented a solid foundation for the future of the first national team and Egyptian clubs, and that the necessary support must be provided to ensure the continued success of Abdel Latif and his players. Former Egyptian national team player, Yasser Rayan, told Arab news that the performance was outstanding under the leadership of Abdel Latif. He added that winning this championship instilled confidence in the squad, and the team possessed many exceptional players. The future looks bright for this generation of Egyptian players. The success of the tournament will give organizers of Gulf Football Federation tournaments food for thought. While there is no suggestion that such an expansion is considered yet for the senior Arabian Gulf Cup, it certainly throws up opportunities at a time when even high-profile tournaments such as the Copa America and Gold Cup have frequently invited non-member states. This seemingly small match could be the spark that sees more pan-Arab participations in well-established senior tournaments.

Originally published by Arab News