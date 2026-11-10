DUBAI: Dubai Basketball have continued their impressive start to the season with an 87–98 victory over KK Mega Superbet in Belgrade, Serbia, in ABA League Round 7. The result extended Dubai’s unbeaten run on the road, as the reigning champions continue to build momentum this season. Xavi Pascual’s side made a confident start, with McKinley Wright, Davion Mintz, Dwayne Bacon, Tornike Shengelia and Mfiondu Kabengele named in the starting lineup. Elie Okobo and Bacon led the offensive charge in the opening quarter, helping Dubai establish an early 16–26 advantage. Klemen Prepelic also made a valuable contribution off the bench as Dubai continued to build on their lead. Dubai maintained control in the second quarter, combining an effective offensive display with strong defensive work. Bacon led the scoring at half-time with 12 points, while former Mega Basket player Filip Petrusev added seven points, five rebounds and two assists against his former team. Dubai headed into the break with a commanding 33–53 lead. The visitors continued to dictate the game after halftime, with Mintz stepping up offensively and Okobo remaining efficient from the field. Dubai entered the final quarter 20 points ahead at 61–81 and remained composed in the closing minutes to secure the 87–98 victory. Okobo led Dubai’s scoring with 18 points, followed by Mintz with 16 points and a PIR of 17. Diakite also delivered a strong all-round performance with seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Petrusev was named the game’s MVP, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and a PIR of 19 in 25 minutes. Dubai’s latest victory marks their sixth consecutive ABA League win, keeping their unbeaten record intact after seven rounds, with the first round being postponed to a later date. It also extends their winning streak on the road to eight games across the ABA League and EuroLeague, highlighting the team’s growing presence on the European basketball stage. Pascual, head coach, said after the game: “We had to play seriously — we did a very good job sharing the ball with a lot of assists. We should be happy with this win. The defense was very good, as was the offense, for the first 30 minutes of the game.” Dubai now turns their attention to the EuroLeague, traveling to Athens on Thursday to face reigning EuroLeague champions Olympiacos Piraeus.

Originally published by Arab News