RIYADH: Vanessa Frazier, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for children and armed conflict, recently visited conjoined twins at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital at King Abdulaziz Medical City of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh. During the visit, Frazier was briefed on the twins’ health conditions and met with their families and the medical teams overseeing their treatment. Frazier stressed the importance of Saudi Arabia’s care for conjoined twins through the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, describing it as a genuine source of hope and a model for others to emulate. She praised the Kingdom’s efforts to care for children and its generosity in providing healthcare to conjoined twins from around the world and supporting them throughout their treatment. Frazier also underscored the importance of showcasing this model to other countries and encouraging them to provide care and support for children. The Saudi program has been performing separation surgeries since 1990. It has carried out 72 surgeries on conjoined twins from 28 countries across five continents and studied 158 cases. The program covers the costs of separation surgeries, treatment and post-separation rehabilitation, as well as transportation and accommodation for the twins and their families in Saudi Arabia throughout their medical care.