JEDDAH: The third group of 250 pilgrims under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit has arrived in Makkah after spending several days in Madinah. Upon arrival, the guests performed Umrah and expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s leadership and the care and services provided during their pilgrimage and their visit to the Prophet’s Mosque. They also praised the Kingdom’s outstanding services to pilgrims visiting the Two Holy Mosques and its ongoing efforts to serve Islam and Muslims. Implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the Makkah program includes visits to key religious and historic sites, including the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa, and the Revelation Exhibition in the Hira Cultural District. King Salman is hosting 1,000 Umrah performers at his own expense this year, with the guests arriving in four groups. The third group comprises 250 Umrah performers from 23 African countries: Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Senegal, Guinea, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Niger, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Chad, Tanzania, Djibouti, South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, Angola and Mali. During their stay in Madinah, the guests toured the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, where they learned about its printing, translation and global distribution operations. They also visited Mount Uhud, the Uhud Martyrs Cemetery and Quba Mosque.