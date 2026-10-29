‘We reiterate Turkiye’s full support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,’ says Emrullah Isler

Attacks which deliberately target civilian infrastructure constitute a clear violation of international law, envoy adds

RIYADH: Turkiye stands with Saudi Arabia in the face of the unlawful and inhumane attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, Turkiye’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Emrullah Isler said. Saudi Arabia has faced multiple attacks from the Houthis including the Oct. 10 missile and drone strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed at least 13 people and injured dozens more, and the recent attack on King Fahd International Airport, Dammam that killed two people. The Turkish ambassador in an exclusive interview with Arab News: “Turkiye condemns in the strongest terms the repeated targeting by the Houthis of civilian infrastructures. These attacks, which deliberately target civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians, constitute a clear violation of international law and the principles of international humanitarian law. “Such heinous acts also threaten regional security and stability and undermine the joint efforts of the international community to establish peace,” said the envoy. “We reiterate Turkiye’s full support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated, Turkiye stands with Saudi Arabia and our Saudi brothers and sisters in the face of these unlawful and inhumane attacks,” he added. On the Kingdom’s stance in showing restraint in the face of the Houthi attacks to avoid escalation, the ambassador said: “Saudi Arabia, as well as Turkiye, would like to see peace and stability take root across our entire region and we will continue to support efforts based on dialogue and de-escalation. In this regard, Saudi Arabia’s restraint in seeking to avoid further escalation is much appreciated by all and consistent with the broader goal of preserving regional stability.” On the Houthis aiming to blockade oil going through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Isler told Arab News: “The Houthi threats and attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, as well as energy infrastructure, are unacceptable. These actions not only violate fundamental principles of international maritime law such as freedom of navigation in the high seas but they also endanger regional security as well global energy security, and Turkiye calls on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, threats and attacks, and to return to the political process in good faith. “We support the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen and stand in solidarity with the legitimate Yemeni government and with Saudi Arabia,” added the ambassador. On Houthi militants targeting Makkah and Madinah, he added: “For the Muslims all over the world, irrespective of their nationality or sect, attacks and threats directed at the two Holy Cities as well as the pilgrims and Umrah visitors are completely appalling. “Turkiye stands in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of these threats against sites that are sacred to all Muslims. Therefore, my country has promptly and strongly condemned the Houthi drone attack targeting the holy city of Makkah and reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security,” he added. Turkiye recently submitted to its parliament a mandate allowing for military personnel to be deployed to Saudi Arabia under its joint defense pact, the Makkah Agreement. Isler said: “The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement signed between Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is a defensive agreement, not an offensive one. This feature is highlighted by the naming of the agreement. When a party to the agreement comes under attack, the others come to the assistance of the party that is under attack.” He added: “This agreement reflects the parties approach is guided by the principle of regional ownership. We believe that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is our fundamental principle.” It is also a step that further elevates the strategic partnership between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia and deepens defence and security cooperation among the three countries on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, said the ambassador. “Our priority is to prevent new tensions from emerging in the region and to contribute to security and stability,” said Isler. “The agreement is currently before the Turkish parliament for discussion and approval, and I am optimistic that the ratification process will be swiftly concluded.” The ambassador noted that Saudi-Turkish relations have advanced significantly in recent years across political, economic, defense and cultural fields. Frequent contact at all levels, including at the highest level between President Erdogan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has paved the way for the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement. “This achievement is, I think, a tangible testament to the actual strength and depth of this partnership,” said Isler. “As we mark the 103rd anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye on Oct. 29, we remain committed to further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between our two countries. “Our priorities include deepening strategic dialogue, expanding trade and investment, advancing defence-industry cooperation, enhancing educational and cultural exchanges, and continuing joint efforts for regional peace and stability,“ said the ambassador. “In my capacity as the Turkish Ambassador in Riyadh, I will work to translate this political will into concrete projects that benefit people in both countries and further consolidate the strategic partnership between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia,“ added Isler.