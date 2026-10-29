RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal decree appointing Dr. Abdulmohsen bin Mohammed Al-Maiouf as vice president of the Board of Grievances for Judicial Affairs, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Al-Maiouf has a doctorate in jurisprudence and comparative judicial studies. He has held several positions on the board, including on administrative and commercial judicial circuits and administrative courts of appeal.

He previously headed the board’s Technical Affairs Office and sat on government and supervisory committees. Al-Maiouf has also contributed to the review of draft laws, regulations and agreements, as well as participating in local and international legal conferences.

The appointment comes as Saudi Arabia continues efforts to strengthen its administrative judiciary, improve institutional efficiency and enhance the protection of rights.