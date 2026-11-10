The ban also covers allowing anyone under 18 to enter shops specializing in tobacco sales.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing stressed that selling or providing tobacco products to anyone under 18 is prohibited, and that establishments must comply with regulations governing the activity. The ministry said the ban also covers allowing anyone under 18 to enter shops specializing in tobacco sales or designated smoking areas. It added that tobacco shop regulations allow sellers to request proof of age from buyers. It warned that both violations are considered serious offenses, each carrying a fine of up to SR5,000 ($1,300), depending on the classification of the relevant municipality or local authority. Establishments may also be closed in accordance with applicable regulations, while fines double in the event of repeat violations. The ministry noted that tobacco shops must display warning signs about the harms of smoking and clearly state that entry and sales are prohibited for those below the legal age. Regulations also prohibit selling individual cigarettes and distributing tobacco products through free promotional offers, gifts, prizes or samples. Establishments must also comply with standards approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the ministry said. It urged establishment owners to comply with the regulations, ensure employees are familiar with the rules and penalties, and prevent violations. It also encouraged them to consult the detailed requirements for selling and serving tobacco products on its website.