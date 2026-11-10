The four-day program involves approximately 400 people, including imams, preachers, religious scholars and students.

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, represented by the religious attache’s office at the Kingdom’s Embassy in Pakistan, has launched an academic course at Salafia University in Islamabad. The four-day program, which began on Monday, involves approximately 400 people, including imams, preachers, religious scholars and students. The course features in-depth scholarly explanations of various foundational religious texts, alongside topics designed to strengthen participants’ grounding in Islamic jurisprudence, enhance their academic proficiency and solidify a correct understanding of the faith, rooted firmly in the Qur’an and the Sunnah. Ultimately, the course seeks to elevate the academic and religious knowledge of the imams, preachers, scholars and students, helping them to carry out their mission of dawah with clear insight and understanding.