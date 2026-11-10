Authorities stress importance of following official safety instructions during periods of unstable weather, contacting emergency services when assistance is needed

JEDDAH: When Tariq Marghalani spotted a vehicle trapped in rushing floodwaters west of Madinah on Saturday morning, he did not stop to weigh the risks. Instead, the Saudi adventurer and wilderness guide grabbed his climbing gear and headed toward the vehicle, where an elderly couple were stranded and unable to escape. “I did not know how many people were inside the vehicle. My only objective was to rescue whoever was trapped,” Marghalani told Arab News. The incident occurred after rainfall affected several parts of the Madinah region, triggering flash floods that left an elderly man and his wife trapped inside their vehicle. Marghalani, a climber and certified hiking and cave tourism guide, had been traveling through Badr Governorate with members of the Taiba Hiking Team for a paragliding outing when they came across the scene. The group spotted a four-wheel-drive vehicle surrounded by fast-moving floodwaters, with occupants still inside. Drawing on his experience as a climber and wilderness medic, Marghalani used ropes, harnesses and other safety equipment to reach the stranded vehicle. As he approached, he began assessing the situation. Several questions ran through his mind, he said, including how many people were trapped, their ages and physical condition, and how best to evacuate them safely amid the strong current. The couple had taken refuge in the rear of the vehicle but were unable to open the back door because of the force of the water. Marghalani said he considered two possible rescue options: extracting them through a narrow side window or attempting to force open one of the submerged doors. During the rescue, the elderly husband insisted that his wife be evacuated first. Eventually, both were brought to safety. Video footage of the rescue has circulated widely on social media, showing Marghalani and several companions using ropes and safety equipment to reach the vehicle as floodwaters surged around it. According to Marghalani, the couple were overwhelmed with relief after reaching safety. While saddened by the loss of their vehicle and personal belongings, including mobile phones and identification documents, they were grateful to have survived the ordeal and simply wanted to return home, he said. The experience prompted Marghalani to urge the public to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain and avoid attempting to cross valleys or flood channels. His warning echoed advice issued by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense, which renewed calls for the public to stay away from flood-prone areas and avoid crossing waterlogged roads and valleys during rainfall. The agency also urged families to keep children away from flood channels and areas where water has accumulated, warning that conditions can change rapidly and become dangerous. Authorities have stressed the importance of following official safety instructions during periods of unstable weather and contacting emergency services when assistance is needed. For Marghalani, however, the most important outcome was simple: two lives saved from a situation that could easily have ended differently.