RIYADH: Three falcons were sold for a total of SR319,000 ($85,000) on the 16th night of the National Falcons Center Auction in Riyadh, which runs until Nov. 30 and has drawn large crowds of falconry enthusiasts. The first falcon, a young peregrine caught in Al-Amhas, south of Hazm Al-Jalamid, by nine falcon catchers, attracted an opening bid of SR70,000 before selling for SR153,000. The second was a young peregrine caught in Rafha by six falcon catchers. Bidding opened at SR60,000 before it sold for SR86,000. The final falcon of the night was a young peregrine caught in Hanidh (Wadi Al-Ajman) by falcon catcher Abdullah Tamim Al-Dosari. Bidding started at SR50,000, and it sold for SR80,000. The auction only accepts juvenile migratory peregrines captured in Saudi Arabia. Adult peregrines and saker falcons are excluded to protect their populations and preserve their bloodlines. The two-month event brings together falcon trappers and buyers through competitive bidding. The center receives locally captured birds during the season, with teams operating across different regions to welcome falcon owners and coordinate their participation. Bidding sessions are broadcast on television and the center’s social media platforms, allowing falconers and enthusiasts unable to attend in person to follow the proceedings. The auction has recorded several high-value sales this season. On its eighth night, a juvenile peregrine named Umm Khansar fetched SR375,000, while another, Al-Hilwah, sold for SR221,000.