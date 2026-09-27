RIYADH: Promising a ten-week program of major sporting events, concerts, and theatrical and comedy performances, Riyadh Season 2026 will officially open on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, made the announcement on Saturday in a promotional video highlighting the season’s upcoming sports, entertainment and arts programs, which he said would further strengthen Riyadh’s position as a global destination for key events and international audiences. The seventh edition of Riyadh Season will feature world-class boxing and wrestling matches, Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts and the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament alongside a broad program of concerts and live performances. It will also include entertainment for children and families, with several of Riyadh’s major entertainment zones returning alongside new attractions and programming. Boulevard World will once again be among the main destinations, bringing together international cultures, landmarks and experiences in one location. Boulevard City will return with new content, while Wonder Garden will offer rides and activities for visitors. Other destinations and events planned for the season include The Groves, the Farmers’ Market and the Ana Arabia exhibition at VIA Riyadh, with additional programs taking place across the capital. Running under the theme “Big Time,” Riyadh Season 2026 is expected to attract visitors from across Saudi Arabia and abroad, adding to the capital’s growing calendar of international sporting, cultural and entertainment events.