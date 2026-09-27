ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy’s newly inducted submarine, Hangor, has successfully fired an anti-ship cruise missile during its maiden live weapon test in the northern Arabian Sea, the Pakistani military said on Sunday, describing the exercise as a demonstration of the vessel’s combat readiness and operational capability.

In June this year, Pakistan’s navy announced the arrival of PNS/M Hangor, the first of a new class of submarines being acquired under a major defense collaboration with China. The move is expected to strengthen the country’s maritime deterrence and undersea warfare capabilities.

​In a major demonstration of operational readiness, the submarine accurately engaged a designated long-range target with an anti-ship cruise missile in the North Arabian Sea on Sunday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media arm.

Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff ​Admiral Naveed Ashraf witnessed the firing and praised the submarine’s combat power, emphasizing the strategic importance of enhancing subsurface capabilities of the force for credible maritime deterrence.

“Hangor engaged the designated target with precision, validating its weapon systems, combat readiness and operational effectiveness,” Pakistan Navy said in a separate statement.

“The successful firing marked an important milestone in the operationalization of PNS/M HANGOR and demonstrated the growing strength of Pakistan Navy’s subsurface warfare capabilities.”

The demonstration comes nearly two weeks after a collision involving Pakistani and Indian naval ships in northern Arabian Sea, which prompted both countries to summon the other’s top diplomat and protest it.

The collision occurred on Sept. 15 when Pakistan Navy was undertaking its biennial exercise SEASPARK-26 and an Indian vessel carried out “aggressive maneuvers in dangerously close proximity of Pakistani naval ship” that resulted in contact between the two vessels, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry.

India earlier summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat over the collision, its external affairs ministry said, describing the incident as “unacceptable and unprofessional” and asking Pakistan to ensure its military units exercise caution.

This ⁠was the first overt military tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors since they engaged in a fierce, four-day military conflict last year that raised fears of a wider war before a ceasefire was reached.

Pakistan’s Hangor submarine is equipped with advanced combat systems, modern sensors, air independent propulsion (AIP) technology, and enhanced stealth features, according to Pakistan Navy. Its induction is expected to expand the navy’s warfare capabilities as it seeks to safeguard sea lanes and strategic maritime interests.

“The milestone underscores the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining a modern, combat-ready force to safeguard national maritime frontiers and regional peace,” Pakistan Navy said, following Sunday’s live weapon test.