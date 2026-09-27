RIYADH: Saudi Mega Projects will return to Riyadh for its fourth edition, which takes place from Sept. 28-30.The summit will bring together key players behind the Kingdom’s major development and construction projects as Saudi Arabia moves deeper into the delivery phase of Vision 2030. Organized by Middle East Economic Digest, the three-day event will take place at The Venue in ROSHN Group’s SEDRA community under the theme “Turning Vision into Value: Meet the Ambitious Changemakers Delivering Vision 2030.” The event comes at a critical stage for Saudi Arabia’s construction and development sectors, with projects moving from planning and design toward procurement, contractor mobilization and large-scale execution. According to MEED, about $130 billion worth of giga-project contracts have already been awarded, while close to $200 billion are moving through the market.The summit will bring together project owners, government stakeholders, developers, contractors, consultants and solution providers to discuss project delivery, procurement, construction capacity, infrastructure and the growing role of the private sector. ROSHN Group returns as host partner for the second consecutive year.The 2026 edition will feature panel discussions, workshops, one-to-one meetings, fireside chats, project showcases and networking sessions, with discussions organized around three main themes: turning Vision 2030 into value, executing Vision 2030 at scale, and enabling value through infrastructure, assets and future readiness. A new contractors’ leadership forum will focus on issues including capacity building, digital delivery, industrial localization and supply-chain resilience as the Kingdom manages an unprecedented construction workload. Major development organizations taking part include ROSHN Group, Red Sea Global, Diriyah Company, Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, Kingdom Holding Company, King Salman Park Foundation, the National Centre for Privatization and PPP, and Sports Boulevard Foundation. Senior representatives from the National Housing Company, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, KACST and Riyadh Region Municipality Development Company are expected to participate and the program will also feature updates on major projects.Talal Almaiman, CEO of Kingdom Holding Company, is expected to discuss the latest developments at Jeddah Tower, while Eng. Murad AlSayed, chief delivery officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, will provide an update on its construction and readiness. Ben Edwards, group head of cost, commercial and procurement at Red Sea Global, will discuss investment opportunities, procurement and upcoming infrastructure packages.With the Kingdom approaching the final years of its Vision 2030 program, the summit will provide a platform for industry stakeholders to assess how major projects are progressing from ambition and planning to construction, delivery and completed assets.