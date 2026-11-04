Shaikh Sayeed succumbs to injuries after more than 3 weeks in intensive care; death toll rises to 14

Embassy says another Indian national injured in Oct. 10 strike remains in intensive care in stable condition

RIYADH: A second Indian national, who was critically injured in the Oct. 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, has died, the Indian Embassy confirmed on Wednesday. "With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the Oct. 10 attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in the intensive care unit of a Riyadh hospital," the embassy said. The latest death comes weeks after another Indian national, 46-year-old Mohammed Yusuf from Hyderabad, succumbed to injuries sustained in the same attack. Speaking to Arab News, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shri Vipul said: “I am deeply saddened at the unfortunate passing of Indian national Shaikh Sayeed last night. He got grievously injured in the Riyadh airport attack on Oct. 10 and battled bravely for his life for more than three weeks.” The ambassador said Sayeed, from the Nizamabad district in Telangana, is survived by his wife and three children. Two of his brothers work in Riyadh. He added: “During this time, our officers and community members have been in touch with the two brothers of Sayeed and Saudi authorities that provided the requisite medical care. “I extend sincere condolences to his family. My heart goes out to his young children and wife, as well as all his relatives and friends. “We are currently in the process of completing the formalities for his funeral in Riyadh, as requested by the family. Our embassy will provide all necessary help in this regard.” The ambassador said another Indian national from Kerala, who suffered injuries in the same attack, remained in the ICU. His condition is stable, and “we hope that his health improves further in the coming days,” he said. "We continue to follow up on his case as well. Another injured Indian national is receiving medical treatment in the normal ward," he added. “I sincerely thank the hospital authorities and government of Saudi Arabia for the medical support being provided. “We again condemn the targeting of civilian areas and infrastructure like airports in Saudi Arabia, which has caused deaths and injuries to innocent people. We also hope that peace and normalcy get restored in the region.” Sayeed’s death brings to 14 the number of fatalities from the Oct. 10 attack on Riyadh airport. The toll from the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attack includes four Saudi citizens and 10 foreign nationals: two Bangladeshis, two Indians, and victims from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.