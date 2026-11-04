Discussions included exchanging scientific expertise and regulatory knowledge to bolster biotechnology innovation between Saudi and South Korean firms

SEOUL: Saudi Food and Drug Authority CEO Hisham Al-Jadhey held a roundtable meeting with executives and representatives of leading South Korean companies to discuss cooperation in biotechnology and advanced therapies. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities Summit in Seoul, in the presence of Saudi Commercial Attache Saeed Al-Madani. Al-Jadhey highlighted the authority’s efforts to advance its regulatory framework in line with scientific and technological developments, accelerate treatment registration and facilitate patient access while ensuring quality, efficacy and safety. He highlighted key initiatives, including the NADR pathway, which aims to accelerate the introduction of medicines for rare diseases, and new regulatory pathways for advanced therapies to support innovative treatments in the Kingdom. Al-Jadhey said the National Biotechnology Strategy supported Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for biotechnology, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. He also highlighted the role of the Riyadh Biocentral Foundation in supporting research and innovation, strengthening cooperation between research institutions and the public and private sectors, and building partnerships with specialized international centers and companies. Discussions focused on exchanging scientific and regulatory expertise and leveraging the research and technical capabilities of both sides. The efforts aim to support biotechnology innovation and strengthen communication between the Saudi authority and South Korean companies on regulatory requirements and pathways for registering advanced therapies. Separately, Al-Jadhey visited a South Korean research institution specializing in CAR T-cell therapy. He reviewed its key research projects and technologies used to develop these advanced treatments and explored opportunities to exchange scientific and regulatory expertise.