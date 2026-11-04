The two ministers emphasized the need to continue diplomatic efforts to address ongoing conflicts.

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, urged pursuing diplomatic solutions to regional crises to reduce tensions and strengthen security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. During a phone call, the two ministers discussed the latest regional developments and emphasized the need to continue diplomatic efforts to address ongoing conflicts. Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, and Prince Faisal reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting regional peace and stability.