RIYADH: The second session of the “Live Well” initiative, the Kingdom’s primary health awareness platform, was held in Riyadh on Wednesday. The sessions provide a space for dialogue and exchange of views to build partnerships and strengthen collaboration among sector leaders, practitioners, content creators and social media influencers. Building on the first session held in August, the second focused on developing digital health technologies and programs and their role in improving the beneficiary experience and access to services, while empowering health awareness leaders and unifying efforts to deliver reliable messages. The sessions reflect the initiative’s approach to creating a more integrated path for health awareness by bringing together entities, experts and content creators within a unified framework that promotes sustainable partnerships, knowledge exchange and health content development. This helps strengthen the reliability of awareness messages, expand their community impact, and turn them into daily choices and practices that improve individual and public health. The Ministry of Health launched the “Live Well” sessions in August as part of its public awareness platform, bringing together healthcare professionals, practitioners, content creators, influencers and sector leaders to foster collaboration, strengthen the platform’s role in raising awareness, and advance the Health Sector Transformation Program under Saudi Vision 2030. Serving as a sustainable platform for knowledge exchange and content creation, Live Well aims to unify awareness efforts, broaden the reach and credibility of health messages, and translate knowledge into everyday healthy habits.