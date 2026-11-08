Health Holding Company and its affiliated health clusters won 29 of the awards, while two Saudi healthcare leaders were recognized with gold awards

Riyadh First Health Cluster led with 11 awards, followed by Madinah and Eastern Health Clusters with six awards each

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector won 36 gold, silver and bronze awards at the International Customer Experience Awards 2026 in London, including 29 awards secured by Health Holding Company and its affiliated health clusters, in recognition of efforts to improve service quality and the beneficiary experience. Riyadh First Health Cluster led participating healthcare entities with 11 awards, followed by Madinah Health Cluster and Eastern Health Cluster with six awards each. Al-Ahsa Health Cluster received five awards, while Najran Health Cluster won a silver award for Best Patient Experience in the category for organizations with more than 5,000 employees. The Ministry of Health’s branch in Najran Region secured four awards, including one gold and three bronze medals. The Ministry of Interior’s Medical Services, represented by Security Forces Hospital in Dammam, won gold for Best Contact Center, silver for Best Patient Experience — Strategic Approach, and bronze in the Customers at the Heart of Everything category for organizations with more than 1,000 employees. In a further achievement, two Saudi healthcare leaders received gold awards for customer experience leadership, competing against executives from international institutions and companies across multiple sectors. Dr. Ibraheem Bani Hameem of the Ministry of Health’s Najran branch won gold in the CX Leader of the Year category, while Madinah Health Cluster CEO Abdulrahman Al-Harbi received gold in the same category for organizations with more than 1,000 employees. The awards highlight the growing international recognition of Saudi healthcare institutions and professionals, as well as advances in leadership, service development and beneficiary engagement across the sector. Separately, Eastern Health Cluster received a Best Practice distinction in the Financial Resource Management category at the International Best Practice Competition 2026. The achievements support the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs, which aims to improve access to healthcare, enhance service quality and efficiency, strengthen the beneficiary experience and promote institutional excellence.