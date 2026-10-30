Meeting will focus on key geopolitical developments, maritime security, energy and food security, global trade and supply chains.

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Atlanta, US, on Friday to participate in the G20 foreign ministers meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The meeting will focus on key geopolitical developments, maritime security, energy and food security, global trade and supply chains. Ministers will also discuss ways to strengthen international cooperation and multilateral efforts to address global economic challenges. Prince Faisal is accompanied by Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar and Vice Minister of Finance and Saudi G20 Sherpa Abdulmohsen Al-Khalaf.