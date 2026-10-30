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Saudi Arabia puts AI agents to work in logistics and tourism
Saudi Arabia puts AI agents to work in logistics and tourism
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Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
October 30, 2026
07:48
Saudi Arabia puts AI agents to work in logistics and tourism
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