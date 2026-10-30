The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said on Friday that a citizen sustained minor injuries when debris from two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia fell in Riyadh after the missiles were intercepted and destroyed on Thursday. “The fall of shrapnel as a result of the interception of two ballistic missiles in Riyadh city has led to a minor injury to a citizen and material damage to a house and a vehicle,” said the Civil Defense on X. The Civil Defense team in Riyadh responded to the fall of debris from the ballistic missiles after they were intercepted and destroyed, following standard procedures. The missiles were launched by the Houthi militia. Meanwhile the coalition said on Friday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone fired by the Houthis in the Makkah region. “A drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia has been intercepted and destroyed in the Makkah region,” the coalition wrote in a post on X. The Iran-backed militia has for weeks targeted airports, energy and civilian infrastructure in cities across the Kingdom with drones and missiles. A missile strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Oct. 10 killed at least 13 people and injured more than 300, and another attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam last week killed two people while several travelers were injured.