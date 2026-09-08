DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Tuesday the Kingdom hesitate to defend itself against Houthi attacks.

Speaking from Russia's capital, the minister said the Kingdom will use all available means to protect its interests.

"Houthi militia resorts to violence whenever it finds itself in a difficult situation. The Houthis are trying to export their domestic problems inside Yemen to Saudi Arabia," added bin Farhan.

The minister said the door for diplomacy is open with the Houthis but yhe Houthis resort to violence whenever they find themselves in a difficult situation.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia are unacceptable.



"Security and freedom of navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait must be ensured," added Lavrov.