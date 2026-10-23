MAKKAH: A Saudi father who lost one daughter in the Oct. 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is holding on to hope for the recovery of his younger daughter, who remains under medical care. Saud Manahi Al-Sarrah told Arab News of his grief over the death of his daughter, Aroub, and expressed gratitude for the support his family has received from people across the Kingdom. Aroub was preparing to travel from Riyadh to Al-Jouf with her mother and younger sister, Tala, when the airport was attacked. Both sisters were injured. Aroub later died from her injuries, while Tala was taken for medical treatment in Riyadh. “I cannot describe my gratitude to everyone who offered us condolences, comforted us and shared our pain of loss, to every sincere heart that prayed and to every kind word that eased our suffering,” Al-Sarrah said. According to local media reports, residents of Dumat Al-Jandal in Al-Jouf mourned Aroub’s death as her family had been preparing to celebrate her brother’s wedding before the tragedy. Despite his grief, Al-Sarrah spoke of the solidarity shown by fellow Saudis, saying the messages of condolence and support had brought comfort to his family during an exceptionally difficult time. “This is the heroic Saudi people. Your stances have embodied the highest meanings of brotherhood, solidarity and national cohesion, showing that the suffering of one Saudi household is shared by all, and that we are one body whose hearts come together in times of adversity, just as they do in times of joy,” he said. He also offered prayers for those who had supported his family and for others affected by the attack. “I ask God to reward you on our behalf with the best of rewards, to spare you any harm to a loved one, to protect our homeland, our leadership and our people from all evil, to have mercy on our martyrs, and to have mercy on my beloved, dutiful daughter, Aroub Al-Sarrah, whom God chose as a martyr,” he said. As the family continues to mourn Aroub, Al-Sarrah remains focused on Tala’s recovery. “I entrust my precious daughter Tala to God, praying that He grants her a swift recovery, clothes her in the garment of health and well-being, returns her to us safe and sound, and fills our hearts with happiness as we see her restored to full health,” he said. Expressions of solidarity went beyond messages of condolence. According to reports, some people injured in the same attack traveled to Al-Jouf to offer their condolences to the family in person. Al-Sarrah said the support he received reflects the close bonds within Saudi society, with people coming together to help one another during times of hardship. The family’s tragedy also came at a time when relatives had been looking forward to a wedding celebration, adding to the shock of Aroub’s death. At the official level, Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz visited injured victims at hospitals in the capital, conveying the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and emphasizing the provision of medical care. For Al-Sarrah, the days since the attack have been marked by grief for Aroub and concern for Tala, as the family waits for news of her recovery. He said he remained grateful to everyone who had offered prayers, condolences and support, while hoping for his younger daughter’s return home.