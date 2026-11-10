ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s water authorities said on Tuesday there was no threat to the structural integrity of Tarbela Dam after a rock mass collapsed during excavation work at the reservoir.

All workers were safely evacuated from the major dam after a weak rock mass there collapsed during excavation work and allowed water to surge into a tunnel and a powerhouse, an official said on Monday.

Waseem Ahmed, deputy commissioner of the northwestern Haripur area where the dam is located, said a weak section of the rock collapsed during work at the second bench of the connecting tunnel at Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Muhammad Saeed on Tuesday visited Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project site and reviewed situation after the incident.

“No threat to integrity of main Tarbela Dam or any of its critical structures as of now,” WAPDA said on X, citing consultants, contractor and its team of officials.

The authority said immediate response measures had been finalized and a departmental inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

“Detailed report sought from consultants,” it said.

On Monday, Haripur Deputy Commissioner Ahmed rejected reports on social media that claimed the dam had broken.

“If the dam had broken, it would have caused flooding downstream,” he said. “As I speak to you, the water level inside the tunnel has almost completely receded.”