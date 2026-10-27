They reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen and develop them to advance the shared aspirations of both countries

RIYADH: Dr. Rayed Krimly, deputy minister for public diplomacy, met Italian Ambassador to the Kingdom Carlo Baldocci in Riyadh on Sunday. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen and develop them to advance the shared aspirations of both countries. Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, deputy minister for international multilateral affairs and general supervisor of the economic and development affairs deputyship, met Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia Kjersti Tromsdal in Riyadh. The diplomats discusses topics of mutual interest.