Mexican fighter welcomed upon arrival by Faisal Bafarat, the CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, ahead of Riyadh Season event at The Venue on Oct. 31

RIYADH: Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez arrived in Riyadh on Monday ahead of his highly anticipated World Boxing Council Super Middleweight title fight against Christian Mbilli, the headline bout at the “Mexico vs. The World” event at The Venue on Oct. 31. Canelo was welcomed upon arrival in the Kingdom by Faisal Bafarat, the CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, as preparations continue for one of the season’s major sporting events. The boxer was accompanied by several other Mexican fighters competing on the card, including Carlos Emiliano Rojo Vazquez, Manuel Rojo Salcedo, Rafael Espinoza and Jaime Munguia, as well as Saudi boxer Sultan Almohammed. Ukrainian boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk also arrived in Riyadh for the event, albeit only as a spectator. Canelo’s arrival in Riyadh followed that of his French-Cameroonian opponent Mbilli. Canelo is attempting to reclaim the WBC Super Middleweight title from his undefeated opponent, who in turn is defending the title against one of boxing’s most accomplished fighters. A former world champion in four weight divisions, Canelo is returning to the ring following his defeat by American boxer Terence Crawford by a unanimous decision in September 2025. The Mexican fighter aims to reestablish himself at the top of the division, while Mbilli has a reputation for an aggressive, pressure-based fighting style. In the run-up to their fight on Saturday, the boxers will make an official appearance on Wednesday, followed by a press conference on Thursday and the official weigh-in on Friday. The card includes several international match-ups as Mexican boxers face opponents from around the world. Munguia will take on Russia’s Nikita Zon in the Super Middleweight division, while Espinoza is defending his World Boxing Organization Featherweight title against Ricardo Blandon of Nicaragua. Another of the Mexicans, David Picasso, will battle Carl Martin of the Philippines in the Super Bantamweight division, while Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi will face Mexico’s Raimundo Rojas in a Super Featherweight contest. Saudi Arabia is represented by Almohammed, who faces Erik Villegas of Mexico in the Super Featherweight division. Other bouts include Kazakhstan’s Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Mexico’s Marcos Vazquez in the Super Middleweight division, Romania’s Flavius Biea against Rojo Vazquez in the Middleweight division, and Cuba’s Brayan Leon Salgado against Mexico’s Hector Aguirre in the Super Middleweight division.