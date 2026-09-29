RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two officials discussing bilateral relations and developments in the region.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed greetings from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Saudi crown prince, who reciprocated with greetings to the UAE president.

During the meeting, Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mansour reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as the latest regional developments.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also attended the meeting.