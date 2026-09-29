DAKAR: Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi met with Senegal’s Minister of the Armed Forces Yankoba Dieme at the Senegalese Armed Forces headquarters in Dakar. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism, including capacity-building programs and the exchange of expertise. Al-Moghedi highlighted the Saudi-backed coalition’s efforts in the intellectual, media, counter-terrorist financing and military domains. They also explored cooperation aligned with Senegal’s priorities to strengthen its engagement with and benefit from the coalition’s programs and initiatives. Al-Moghedi also met with Chief of the General Staff of the Senegalese Armed Forces Vice Adm. Oumar Wade. They discussed cooperation in specialized training, exchanging expertise, and enhancing the readiness and capabilities of personnel involved in counterterrorism efforts.