Overseas agencies can arrange accommodation, transport, meals and holy-site services through a single electronic request

JEDDAH: Hajj agencies serving pilgrims from abroad will be able to arrange accommodation, transport, meals and services at the holy sites through a single contract for the 2027 season under a package announced by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The “all-inclusive package” replaces separate agreements with individual service providers. Pilgrims’ affairs offices and overseas Hajj agencies can submit a single request electronically, covering essential services from pilgrims’ arrival in the Kingdom until their departure. The ministry said the system would simplify procedures, improve transparency and clarify contractual relationships between agencies, pilgrims’ affairs offices and service companies. The package covers four areas: services at the holy sites, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, transport, and meals. Agencies can also add optional services to tailor programs to different groups of pilgrims. Previously, organizers had to conclude a separate agreement with each provider. The new model brings those arrangements together in a single request covering the full journey, the ministry said. It is intended to give all parties a clearer view of the services included in each contract and how they will be delivered. The launch is part of early preparations for the upcoming Hajj season, which falls in 2027, and supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and its Pilgrim Experience Program. It builds on Nusuk Masar, a platform launched in June 2024 to connect pilgrims, staff, service companies and pilgrims’ affairs offices. The platform allows providers to create flexible packages and complete contracts digitally, bringing procedures previously handled through separate channels into one system. Overseas pilgrims make up the vast majority of Hajj participants. According to the General Authority for Statistics, 1,546,655 of the 1,707,301 pilgrims in the last Hajj season came from outside Saudi Arabia, compared with 160,646 from within the Kingdom. The Pilgrim Experience Program aims to increase capacity to receive 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030 and raise pilgrim satisfaction to 90 percent that year. Improving the experience before arrival and during pilgrims’ stay has been a priority since the program’s launch. Earlier, the ministry announced this year's Umrah calendar and opened agent qualification and final contracting services through Nusuk Masar. The ministry generally announces Hajj arrangements in stages, beginning with contracting requirements and providing operational details for the holy sites closer to the start of the pilgrimage.