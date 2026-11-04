Views on regional and international developments and issues of common interest were discussed

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. During the meeting, the two sides discussed Saudi-Syrian relations and ways to develop them and enhance cooperation between their countries, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and issues of common interest, emphasizing the importance of strengthening security and stability in the region.