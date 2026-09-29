The two leaders also discussed areas of joint cooperation between their nations and ways to enhance them

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.During the call, they emphasized the importance of supporting efforts to ensure the security and freedom of navigation in vital waterways, thereby bolstering regional security and stability.The two leaders also discussed areas of joint cooperation between their nations and ways to enhance them, the Saudi Press Agency reported.The latest developments in the region were also reviewed.