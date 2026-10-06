Donation underscores the importance of donating blood to save lives and supporting patients who need it

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donated blood on Tuesday, launching the annual national blood donation campaign for 2026. The gesture embodies the crown prince’s continued commitment to humanitarian work and the promotion of community health, as well as his ongoing support for national initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of giving and volunteerism, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The donation conveys an inspiring national and humanitarian message that reflects the values ​​of social solidarity and cohesion upon which Saudi society is built, SPA added. It also underscores the importance of taking the initiative to donate blood to save lives and support patients requiring emergency medical care and those suffering from cancer, blood disorders, and critical conditions. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular, voluntary blood donation, instil a sense of social responsibility, and contribute to achieving self-sufficiency in blood units and components. It seeks to increase voluntary blood donation rates and support the healthcare system’s efforts to ensure a safe, sustainable supply of blood and blood components, thereby meeting the therapeutic needs of patients across the Kingdom.