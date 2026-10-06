The Cabinet was chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh

It accused the Houthis of choosing military escalation over peace

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday reaffirmed the Kingdom’s full support for Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and internationally recognized government as fighting intensified against the Iran-backed Houthis. The Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, said Saudi Arabia backed efforts to restore Yemen’s state institutions and accused the Houthis of choosing military escalation over peace. It said the group’s actions were deepening Yemen’s humanitarian and economic crisis while threatening regional security and maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The statement comes amid the sharpest escalation in Yemen’s conflict since a UN-brokered truce in 2022. Yemen’s internationally recognized government launched a major military offensive against the Houthis on Sunday, with Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi saying operations would continue to reclaim territory held by the group. Government forces have since advanced along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, retaking territory around the strategically important Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the port city of Mokha, according to Yemeni officials. Meanwhile, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks against the Kingdom. Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi Civil Aviation authority said three people were injured when the airports of Najran and Jazan were targeted in two attacks, leaving some material damage. Riyadh has also accused the Houthis of attempts to target Makkah and Madinah, as well as attacks on civilian and economic facilities in Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushayt, Jazan, Najran, Taif and Yanbu. The Cabinet also welcomed the outcome of Monday’s emergency meeting of the Makkah Alliance for Defense, which brings together Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye. The three countries condemned attempts to target Makkah and Madinah and attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities, while agreeing to move immediately toward the practical implementation of their collective-defense commitments. The alliance said the measures would include providing agreed military forces and capabilities and ensuring their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia, with the aim of strengthening military readiness, integration and collective deterrence. At the start of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also briefed ministers on his talks with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. The two leaders reviewed relations and areas of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Syria, as well as the latest regional developments, SPA reported. The Cabinet also authorized the Saudi environment minister to discuss and sign a memorandum of understanding with Syria’s Ministry of Local Administration and Environment on environmental protection.