ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful test launch of an extended version of the indigenously developed Fatah-4 cruise missile, the Pakistani military said, adding that the test validated its “improved accuracy.”

Part of the Pakistan Army’s Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 is designed to fly at low altitudes along the contours of the terrain, a capability known as “terrain hugging,” to help it evade enemy air defense and missile interception systems.

The Fatah cruise missile series forms part of Pakistan’s indigenous missile development program intended to improve operational readiness and precision engagement capability. The military said in Sept. last year that it had a range of 750 kilometers.

“Equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids, the weapon system is capable of engaging targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality,” the Pakistani military said.

“The test also validated additional technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability.”

Announced in Aug. 2025, Pakistan’s Rocket Force Command is aimed at improving operational readiness and coordination in conventional missile warfare, while nuclear-capable systems remain under the separate National Strategic Command.

The Rocket Force Command is seen by many as part of Islamabad’s effort to strengthen conventional deterrence amid regional security tensions, particularly the brief but bruising war with India in May 2025.

Tuesday’s launch was witnessed by senior army officers along with scientists and engineers of developing agency, according to the Pakistani military.

The president, prime minister and chief of defense forces commended the “successful test launch of Fatah-4 extended version and appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed toward achieving this milestone,” it added.