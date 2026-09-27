The Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition participated in an international conference on Saudi Arabia’s efforts to counter extremist ideology

The conference gathered scholars, researchers, and specialists to discuss programs on prevention and counterterrorism cooperation

LONDON: The Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition participated on Sunday in an international conference showcasing Saudi Arabia’s efforts to counter extremist ideology, highlighting its programs on prevention, capacity-building and counterterrorism cooperation. The two-day International Conference on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Efforts to Counter Intellectual Deviations is being hosted by the Islamic University of Madinah on Sept. 27-28, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The meeting brings together scholars, researchers and specialists from Saudi Arabia and other countries. At an accompanying exhibition, the coalition outlined its work across four areas: countering extremist ideology, strategic communications, disrupting terrorist financing and military cooperation. An interactive display presented the coalition’s strategic programs and initiatives in member states, including their objectives, implementation methods and efforts to build institutional capacity, share expertise and strengthen cooperation against terrorism and extremism. The coalition is also presenting publications, research and studies on terrorism, extremist ideology and measures aimed at preventing radicalization. Organizers said the participation emphasizes initiatives designed to translate research and knowledge into training and practical programs, while improving coordination among institutions involved in countering extremism. The coalition said its presence at the conference reflects its effort to contribute to academic discussion on ideological extremism and to showcase initiatives intended to help member states prevent radicalization, combat terrorism and expand cooperation among institutions, researchers and specialists.