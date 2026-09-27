RIYADH: Global gaming industry leaders will gather in Riyadh for the inaugural Kingdom of Gaming, an event bringing together companies, investors, talent and institutions from across the sector. Taking place from Dec. 1-3 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, the event will bring together 500 studios and developers, 300 exhibitors and sponsors, and 200 investors. Participants will include representatives from game development, publishing, technology, investment, government and esports. Amr Sager, chief of staff at Savvy Games Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is becoming a hub for games, esports and the wider gaming industry. Bringing industry leaders, investment and technology partners and the gaming community together in Riyadh can help create new collaborations and opportunities.” The three-day event will feature more than 200 speakers across four stages, with sessions covering investment, publishing, game development, emerging technologies, talent and esports. Topics will include gaming investment, ownership changes, artificial intelligence and game creation, gaming ecosystems, talent development and original IP. The KoG Academy will offer workshops and training, networking sessions, investor meetings and executive roundtables focused on business connections across the industry. The academy will also offer practical learning and game development opportunities for emerging talent. Its program will include Made in the Kingdom, supported by Unreal Engine, where creators can develop and showcase their work as part of the event. PUBG MOBILE will bring its World of Wonder creator ecosystem to Kingdom of Gaming, showcasing content from Saudi student creators on the show floor. Further details will be announced ahead of the event. The participation builds on PUBG MOBILE’s work with student creators in the Kingdom, using game creation and user-generated content to help emerging talent develop and showcase their ideas. Annabelle Mander, executive vice president at Tahaluf, said: “Kingdom of Gaming has been built to connect the people making investment decisions, developing games, building technology and creating new business opportunities. Our ambition is simple: to make Riyadh a place where the global gaming industry comes together to do business.”