On World Conjoined Twins Day, KSrelief chief calls for united efforts to place children at heart of humanitarian action

KSrelief, UNICEF, UNHCR and International Medical Corps jointly organize high-level event at OIC Headquarters to mark 3rd anniversary of UN World Conjoined Twins Day

RIYADH: Children must be placed at the heart of global humanitarian action, the chief of Saudi aid agency Ksrelief said on Tuesday. Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who also heads the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, made the appeal for united international focus at a high-level event marking World Conjoined Twins Day. He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts through the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, which has demonstrated, over 36 years, how humanitarian commitment inspires hope and transforms lives. Ksrelief, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the OIC, organized a high-level panel discussion titled “Children at the Heart of Humanitarian Action” at OIC headquarters in Jeddah on Tuesday. The event coincided with the third anniversary of the UN General Assembly resolution, passed during the 78th session, designating Nov. 24 as World Conjoined Twins Day. The day was established in July 2024 following an initiative led by Saudi Arabia. Tuesday’s event also served as a platform to advance a renewed joint call to action led by KSrelief and supported by international organizations, including UNICEF, UNHCR, the International Medical Corps and Save the Children, to protect and prioritize children worldwide who are living in difficult conditions amid complex humanitarian crises. Participants explored the role of countries, the UN and international and local NGOs in championing children’s rights; they agreed that the medical and social needs of all children must be integrated into global humanitarian agendas, and that organizations and countries must work together to ensure integrated humanitarian responses. Raising awareness through such initiatives as World Conjoined Twins Day and other international forums highlights the fact that every child is precious and important, and that all children deserve the best possible care, protection and support, speakers said. Speaking at the opening session, Al-Rabeeah said: “The Saudi Conjoined Twins Program has stood as a beacon of hope and global cooperation for more than three decades. By aligning with our trusted international partners today, we are expanding our vision — ensuring that all children who are enduring complex medical or social hardships have the same right to live healthy, dignified lives as all other children. Every child must have access to the care and services they need to live happy, healthy lives. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, OIC secretary-general, said: “Hosting this observance at the OIC General Secretariat reflects the importance our organization attaches to the health and dignity of every child. “The OIC stands ready to work with KSrelief and all partners to strengthen medical referral and cooperation among our member states, so that no child is left without the care they need.” Nancy Aossey, CEO of International Medical Corps, said: “Children living through humanitarian crises need care that addresses both their physical health and their emotional well-being. That’s why the International Medical Corps trains local health workers to provide that care and help families access the support their children need. KSrelief and its shared commitment to reaching children whose access to care is disrupted by conflict and displacement enables us to do this critical work. We are very proud of our partnership with them.” Lana Wreikat, director of UNICEF’s Gulf Area Office, said: “Conjoined twins, children with disabilities and children with other complex medical needs all have the right to learn, play and feel part of their communities. For a child living through conflict or displacement, that can mean a clinic they can reach, a classroom where they can learn alongside their friends and someone they trust to turn to for support. “Through our joint call to action with KSrelief, we urge partners to listen to children and their families, and involve them from the start in shaping the care and support they receive.” At the conclusion, the speakers reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the health and dignity of children with complex medical conditions and other stressors by promoting inclusion, raising awareness, collaborating on medical treatment and supporting equitable healthcare for all. For more than three decades, Saudi Arabia has inspired hope through its medical achievements and humanitarian mission, giving conjoined twins the chance to lead independent lives and look forward to a brighter future. On World Conjoined Twins Day, Saudi leadership in the field is reflected in the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, which has cared for 161 cases from 31 countries and performed 75 separation surgeries. Its achievements stand as a testament to humanitarian generosity. The SCTP is a state-sponsored humanitarian and medical initiative launched in 1990 in Riyadh, providing free surgical separation and comprehensive care for conjoined twins worldwide. Led by Al-Rabeeah, operations take place at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh.