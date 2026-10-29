Subsequent messages say the danger has passed in the three areas

Kingdom's air defenses shot down missiles over Riyadh earlier this week

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's civil defense issued warnings of danger for Riyadh, Najran and Al-Kharj on Thursday evening.Messages were issued about 20 minutes after the initial alerts to say that the danger had passed in all three areas. The warnings came as the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen continues to launch missiles and drones against civilian sites in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by toward the western Saudi city of Taif. On Tuesday evening debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles damaged a building, a construction project and a vehicle in Riyadh. Weeks of attacks have targeted airports, energy infrastructure and cities across the Kingdom.A missile strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport on Oct.10 killed 13 travelers and injured more than 300. The attacks sparked a wave of international condemnation of the Houthis, who reignited the Yemen war earlier this year.