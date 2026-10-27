Saudi Arabia's Cabinet emphasized the crucial role of Makkah Pact countries in enhancing regional stability.

The Cabinet highlighted the effectiveness of Saudi air defense systems against Houthi attacks.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet stressed the key role of countries party to the Makkah Pact in promoting regional stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday. The Saudi Cabinet reviewed the points discussed during Monday's talks in Tehran between senior Iranian officials and countries party to the Makkah Agreement. The council of ministers said the talks reaffirm the Kingdom’s commitment to regional and international security and stability. The Cabinet also praised the capabilities of the Kingdom’s air defense systems and their success in intercepting repeated Houthi attacks targeting Makkah, Madinah and other parts of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chaired the meeting in Riyadh, briefed the Cabinet on letters received by King Salman and the crown prince from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as details of his meeting with one of the presidents, the agency reported.