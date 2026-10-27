Students challenged to balance design with sustainability, community needs

5 winners take home cash prizes of up to SR15,000

JEDDAH: How should a neighborhood mosque serve a modern Saudi community? That question was at the center of the third Hassan Sharbatly Mosque Architecture Competition, which challenged students from across the Kingdom to design a mosque that balanced local architectural identity, sustainability and community needs. The competition attracted 63 submissions from 20 universities, with students proposing contemporary interpretations of mosque architecture for a site in Jeddah’s Red Sea residential development. The winners were announced at a ceremony hosted by King Abdulaziz University’s Faculty of Architecture and Planning under the patronage of Prince Amr bin Mohammed Al-Faisal. Students from KAU secured three of the top five places, with Hamza Ahmed Al-Shammari and Ibrahim Abdulhamid Rajhanwon taking first and second place, respectively, for their projects titled “Design of a Neighborhood Mosque in Jeddah.” Third place went to Abdullatif Mohammed Al-Harbi of Jazan University for “Al-Arkan Mosque,” fourth to Salma Omar Al-Sulami of Umm Al-Qura University and fifth to KAU’s Sulaf Al-Salmi for “Stages of Project Development.” The five winners took home cash prizes of between SR15,000 ($4,000) and SR5,000. The competition encouraged students to explore how mosques can function as both places of worship and community spaces. They were asked to design a mosque on a 2,763-square-meter site with capacity for 300 worshippers, including 250 men and 50 women, and supporting facilities and services. The brief emphasized architecture that responds to its surroundings while creating a welcoming environment for worshippers and residents. Many of the proposals drew on traditional Hijazi architectural elements while incorporating contemporary design principles. Entries explored the use of natural light, shaded walkways, courtyards and landscaped public spaces, while also considering how mosques can connect to pedestrian networks within residential neighborhoods. The projects reflected a broader conversation taking place across Saudi Arabia’s architectural sector about preserving local identity while adapting buildings to meet modern urban needs. Organized by the Saudi Umran Society’s Mosque Architecture Division and supported by the Hassan Abbas Sharbatly Foundation for Community Service, the competition aims to encourage innovation in mosque design while promoting sustainability and energy efficiency. Organizers said that the initiative also sought to strengthen research in Islamic architecture and highlight the mosque’s role in community development and quality of life. The ceremony was attended by KAU President Dr. Tareef bin Yousuf Alaama, Mosque Architecture Division Chairman Dr. Mohsen bin Farhan Al-Qarni and Saudi Umran Society Vice President Anas bin Saleh Sairafi. Al-Qarni praised the university and its Faculty of Architecture and Planning for supporting the competition and helping to provide a platform for young architects to develop ideas rooted in both local heritage and contemporary design.