Consumers urged to buy products only from trusted sources

Violators face fines of up to $1.4m and five years in prison

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority is taking action against online stores and social media accounts selling unauthorized peptides and has urged consumers to buy these products only from trusted sources. The watchdog has identified several unregistered peptide products being marketed and offered for sale through websites and online accounts without the required authorization, the authority said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “This action is part of the SFDA’s ongoing monitoring and oversight of online sales channels to ensure product compliance, registration status and safe distribution and protect public health,” the authority said. According to the authority, the flagged products are unregistered and of unknown origin and do not meet applicable pharmaceutical supply chain standards or mandatory requirements for safe transport and storage. As a result, their safety and quality, as well as the conditions under which they were stored and handled, could not be verified. The authority noted that the “platforms used misleading marketing claims, falsely portraying the products as tested, high-quality and officially approved, which could give consumers a false impression of their safety and regulatory status.” The authority further said enforcement action was taken after discovering that the websites and online accounts were operating in violation of regulatory requirements governing the registration and lawful distribution of the products. The authority emphasized that these actions violate the Law of Pharmaceutical and Herbal Establishments and Preparations, which prohibits the sale, dispensing or possession with the intent to trade in unregistered pharmaceutical products. Violators may face penalties of up to SR5 million ($1.4 million), imprisonment for up to five years, or both. The use of such products without appropriate medical supervision may also expose consumers to potential adverse health effects. Legal action has been initiated against the owners of the violating online stores, with the cases being prepared for referral to the Public Prosecution. The authority said it would continue monitoring online platforms to promote regulatory compliance, protect public health and ensure product safety. The authority stated that peptides are amino acids with multiple functions in the body. They may be found in approved medications or supplements, but are also present in unregulated products marketed and sold online. In a statement posted on X, the authority warned against marketing claims that peptides can rapidly induce weight loss, build muscle or combat aging, among other unverified benefits. “Peptides may be used in approved medications for specific medical purposes. However, purchasing peptides from unauthorized sources or using them without medical supervision may pose serious health risks,” said the SFDA. The authority stressed that consumers should purchase peptide products only from reliable sources and consult qualified physicians before using them.